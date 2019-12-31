Daniel and Kayla Werner welcomed the birth of their son Colter Daniel Werner to the world on Thursday, October 31.
Colter weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces at birth. He joins his sister Brinley, age 2 to the family. Colter is also welcomed by his Grandparents, Ken and Karla Werner of Tillamook and Brian and Sheryl Seaholm of Tillamook.
Colter’s Great-grandparents are Jeanette Werner of Tillamook and Mary Dean of Tillamook.
