Kayla and Daniel Werner of Tillamook welcomed Wesley Hayes Werner, a new son, to the family on July 1, 2022. Wesley was born at OSHU Hospital in Portland. He weighed 4 lbs and 4 oz. Wesley was also welcomed by Sister, Brinley (4) and brother, Colter (2).
Wesley’s proud grandparents are, Brian and Sheryl Seaholm of Tillamook and Ken and Karla Werner of Tillamook.
