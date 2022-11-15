Nancy and Tony Greeson of Elko, Nevada welcomed son Jaxytn Greeson on September 19, 2022. Jaxytn weighted 7 lbs and 13 oz.
He is welcomed by grandparents’ Teri Greeson of Tillamook and Rebecca Hodgdon of Reno, Nevada. Great-grandparents’ Ed Hodgdon of Beaver, Oregon, and the late Debbie Hodgdon of Beaver, the late Bonnie and Kay Greeson of Tillaook and the late Marlene Dawn of Reno, Nev.
