William and Nikki Latter of Nehalem celebrate the welcoming of their new baby boy, Benjamin Brantley Latter! Born Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:36 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces, measuring 20 1/2 inches long.
