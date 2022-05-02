Dayle and Juanita (Doty) Gardner of Tillamook are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. The couple was married on May 7, 1972.
Doyle was a meat cutter until his retirement.
Juanita was mostly able to stay home and raise their five children: Sons; Adrian Gardner of Tehachapi, Calif. and Chadrick Gardner of Colorado. Daughters; Coral Villarreals, Milwaukie OR, Clover Casey, Gaston OR, Chelsie Gallagher, Cedar City, Utah. Doyle and Juanita have 11 beautiful Grand Children: Shana Capri Gardner, Inara Villarreals from Coral Villarreals, Savanna Gonzales, Denim Gonzales, Kara Casey from Clover Casey, Cyrus Gallagher, Alexander Gallagher from Chelsie Gallagher, Hannah Gardner and Elijah Gardner from Adrian Gardner, Sawyer Gardner and Lily Gardner from Chadrick Gardner.
Family and friends may join them for an anniversary celebration at 1:30 p.m. Sat. may 7, at Bay City Community Hall.
