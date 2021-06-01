Travis and Becqua (Rogers) Harp welcomed their son Andrew Levi Harp to the world on Jan. 21, 2021. Andrew was born at Sacred Heart River Bend, in Springfield, Ore. He weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Andrew joins Ariel Harp, his sister who is 2 years-old. They live in Albany Oregon.
Andrew is also welcomed by his grandparents; Jeff and Jacqualyn Rogers of Tillamook, Ore. and Mike and Melvina Harp, also of Tillamook. Andrew’s great-grandparents are John and PeggyAnn Simonet of Boise, ID and Vern and Cynthia Kimber of Cloverdale.
