Miguel Velez and Kimberly Kittell welcomed the birth of their daughter Anabella Vida Velez on Oct. 23, 2019. Anabella was born at Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital andweighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
Anabella is welcomed by cousins Maya Kittell, Elias Kittell and Rosario Schamp.
She is welcomed by her grandparents, Lois Albright and Christopher Kittell of Tillamook, Guadalupe Velez-Rojo and Miguel Velez-Gamez of Portland.
She is also welcomed by great-grandmother, Paula Gamez of Portland.
