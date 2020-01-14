More snow is expected in the Oregon Coastal Ranges and the Washington and Oregon Cascades Wednesday, Jan. 15, into Thursday, Jan. 16. A strong area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast will spread moisture inland beginning Wednesday, with another round of widespread precipitation expected across much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.
Relatively low snow levels are expected to result in moderate snow accumulations affecting the Oregon Coastal ranges, and the Cascades beginning Wednesday, and persisting through much of Thursday. Total snow accumulations up to 6-8 inches in the higher elevations.
Expect snow and ice-covered road surfaces. Travel could be very difficult.
Snow levels below 500 feet on Wednesday, gradually rising to above 1500 feet by midday Thursday. Affected areas are the Coast Range of northwest Oregon.
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while driving. Allow extra time to reach your destination and allow for extra following distance from the vehicle in front of you. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
