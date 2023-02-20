* WHAT...Snow expected above 500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. A trace to up to 1 inch possible below 500 feet.
* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Period of heaviest snowfall likely Wednesday evening. Accumulations will be spotty and may vary.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
