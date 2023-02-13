Winter Weather Advisory until 08:00AM Tuesday
* WHAT...Snow above 500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Spotty, slushy snow accumulations are possible in the coastal communities. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be more consistent above 500 feet.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
Alert: Winter Storm Warning until 09:00AM Tuesday
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
