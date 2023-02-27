* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 7 inches above 500 feet.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning's commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will vary between sea level and 1000 feet due to the showery nature of the precipitation.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
