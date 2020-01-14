Update: Hwy 6 Open but extreme caution while traveling across summit, temperature there at 28 with more snowshowers expected. Expect some delays and slow travel.
Previous Coverage:
On Tuesday morning, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) closed U.S. Route 6 around milepost 33 due to multiple vehicles driving into ditches, jackknifed trucks and several crashes.
The highway, which runs between the metro area and the coast, was closed for around two hours. It was initially closed at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
At 11:40 a.m., Tillamook County Emergency Management reported the highway was open but urged extreme caution while traveling across summit. The temperature there is at 28 degrees with more snow showers expected. Expect some delays and slow travel.
Local weather guru Gordon McCraw said cool, unstable northwesterly flow is pushing scattered showers over the area. If you have to travel over the Coast Range, the reports say packed snow at the higher elevations with slush down to near Lees Camp. There is also a chance of rain/snow mix to sea level during the heavier showers.
McCraw said the shower activity should start to decrease later this afternoon or evening with widely scattered, if any, showers tonight. This is a good thing as the temperatures will likely fall below freezing tonight, so we should not see any snow, though black ice could be an issue in spots.
