ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: U.S. 101 north of Neskowin remains closed tonight. We're expecting active weather and low temps to persist into the weekend. This could result in icy roads throughout the region, and falling trees and debris in coastal corridors. Avoid travel if possible. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 before you travel for the latest road conditions. More Info Here
Online Poll
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Featured Stories
Trending Today
Articles
- Winter storm update from Tillamook County
- Tillamook County Sheriff warns stay home if possible
- Expect snow, ice this week while traveling in Oregon
- Winter Storm Info from Tillamook County Emergency Management
- Old-Growth-Murder, documentary explores 1987 cold case murder in Tillamook County
- School Closures for February 24th
- Gretchen Marie Power
- Oregon Revenue Forecast: Record $3.9B kicker to be returned to taxpayers
- Lane Woods
- Mass timber event at port
Commented
- Rockaway Beach council approves contract with path consultant (1)
- Letter: The hypocrisy of it all (1)
- Photos: Tillamook Sheriff Marine Patrol officers pull car out of Nestucca River from January crash (1)
- Homelessness: Gov. Kotek's $130 million plan (1)
- 'Stumptown Fil' predicts 6 more weeks of winter (with video) (1)
- Garibaldi bookkeeping still problematic (1)
- How much time do you spend on social media? (1)
- As climate warms, drier air likely to be more stressful than less rainfall for Douglas-fir trees (1)
- County’s Business License workgroup now on pause (1)
- Letter: Local leaders bringing Portland homeless “Solutions” to Tillamook County (1)
- Adventist Health Tillamook
Eager to provide access to high-quality care on the northern Oregon coast, Adventist Health Tillamook announces that … Read moreSusan Layeux, MD, joins Adventist Health Tillamook at their Manzanita Medical Office location
Featured Classified Ads
Trending Today
Articles
- Winter storm update from Tillamook County
- Tillamook County Sheriff warns stay home if possible
- Expect snow, ice this week while traveling in Oregon
- Winter Storm Info from Tillamook County Emergency Management
- Old-Growth-Murder, documentary explores 1987 cold case murder in Tillamook County
- School Closures for February 24th
- Oregon Revenue Forecast: Record $3.9B kicker to be returned to taxpayers
- Mass timber event at port
- Oregon, IRS to start processing tax returns January 23
- Neah-Kah-Nie Boys Basketball advances to State Championships
Commented
- Rockaway Beach council approves contract with path consultant (1)
- Letter: The hypocrisy of it all (1)
- Photos: Tillamook Sheriff Marine Patrol officers pull car out of Nestucca River from January crash (1)
- Homelessness: Gov. Kotek's $130 million plan (1)
- 'Stumptown Fil' predicts 6 more weeks of winter (with video) (1)
- Garibaldi bookkeeping still problematic (1)
- How much time do you spend on social media? (1)
- As climate warms, drier air likely to be more stressful than less rainfall for Douglas-fir trees (1)
- County’s Business License workgroup now on pause (1)
- Letter: Local leaders bringing Portland homeless “Solutions” to Tillamook County (1)
Trending Today
Articles
- Winter storm update from Tillamook County
- Tillamook County Sheriff warns stay home if possible
- Expect snow, ice this week while traveling in Oregon
- Winter Storm Info from Tillamook County Emergency Management
- Old-Growth-Murder, documentary explores 1987 cold case murder in Tillamook County
- School Closures for February 24th
- Oregon Revenue Forecast: Record $3.9B kicker to be returned to taxpayers
- Mass timber event at port
- Oregon, IRS to start processing tax returns January 23
- Neah-Kah-Nie Boys Basketball advances to State Championships
Commented
- Rockaway Beach council approves contract with path consultant (1)
- Letter: The hypocrisy of it all (1)
- Photos: Tillamook Sheriff Marine Patrol officers pull car out of Nestucca River from January crash (1)
- Homelessness: Gov. Kotek's $130 million plan (1)
- 'Stumptown Fil' predicts 6 more weeks of winter (with video) (1)
- Garibaldi bookkeeping still problematic (1)
- How much time do you spend on social media? (1)
- As climate warms, drier air likely to be more stressful than less rainfall for Douglas-fir trees (1)
- County’s Business License workgroup now on pause (1)
- Letter: Local leaders bringing Portland homeless “Solutions” to Tillamook County (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Due to inclement weather and city / county-wide state of emergencies, the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter has informed the OSAA… Read moreWeather forces OSAA to revise wrestling schedule
Due to inclement weather and city / county-wide state of emergencies, the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter has informed the OSAA… Read moreWeather forces OSAA to revise wrestling schedule
William Lane Woods was born June 5, 1937 to J. Ross Woods and Isabel Stevens Woods in Lewiston, Idaho. He grew up in Lewiston where his father… Read moreLane Woods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.