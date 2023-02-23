ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: U.S. 101 north of Neskowin remains closed tonight. We're expecting active weather and low temps to persist into the weekend. This could result in icy roads throughout the region, and falling trees and debris in coastal corridors. Avoid travel if possible. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 before you travel for the latest road conditions. More Info Here

