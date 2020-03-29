A serious motor vehicle accident has occurred at Tillamook River Road at Burton Hill Road. The road is closed beyond Fraiser Road to past the scene of accident for at least the next four hours.
- Second COVID-19 case in Tillamook County
- Third COVID-19 case in Tillamook County
- First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Tillamook County
- Stores scramble to keep shelves stocked
- UPDATE: County commissioners vote to send tourists home
- Three rescued in forest
- Criminal Convictions: Tillamook County Circuit Court
- Umpqua Bank announces pandemic relief, support
- Headlight Herald 'Reader Photo of the Week'
- Fire agencies respond to fire at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery
Commented
- UPDATE: County commissioners vote to send tourists home (7)
- Letter: Brush hog (3)
- First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Tillamook County (3)
- Governor issues statement on legislative adjournment (2)
- Second COVID-19 case in Tillamook County (2)
- Are our local leaders doing everything in their power to ensure our community stays as safe as possible during this COVID-19 virus pandemic? (1)
- Department of Veterans Affairs launches Solid Start Program (1)
- Local woman seeks help for eroding river bank in yard (1)
- Governor calls to preserve personal protective equipment (1)
- Plans for Grocery Outlet in Tillamook pass DEQ (1)
