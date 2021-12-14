Isolated showers may lower snow levels to allow snow to briefly fall and accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces, while it should melt on roads. Snow accumulations should remain less than one-half inch. Additionally, colder air inland may allow black ice to form on roads, especially on bridged and overpasses. Temperatures should warm above freezing by mid-morning.

