Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Central Coast Range of Western Oregon-Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-South Willamette Valley-Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills- Northern Oregon Cascades-Cascade Foothills in Lane County-Cascades in Lane County-Upper Hood River Valley-Western Columbia River Gorge-Central Columbia River Gorge-South Washington Cascades-Willapa Hills-I-
5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit,
Lees Camp, Trask, Grande Ronde, Burnt Woods, Tidewater,
Swisshome, Veneta, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Vida, Jasper, Lowell, Cottage Grove, McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, Willamette Pass, Parkdale, Odell, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River, Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, Wind River Valley, Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar, North Bonneville, Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood
...BLACK ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
Water that remains on untreated roadways and surfaces will possibly freeze overnight. This can lead towards hazardous travel conditions tonight and Tuesday morning as black ice may develop.
