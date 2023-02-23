School Closures

Tillamook Sch. Dist.: All schools and district offices are closed. Day and evening activities are canceled.
Tillamook Bay Community College: Closed
Neah-Kah-Nie Sch. Dist.: Closed
Nestucca Valley School District : Closed
Astoria Sch. Dist.: Closed
Seaside Sch. Dist.: Closed
Jewell School District: Closed
Clatsop Community College: Closed
Northwest Regional ESD: Closed - all service centers.
