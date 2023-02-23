Tillamook Sch. District: All schools and district offices will be closed. Day and evening activities are canceled. (For tomorrow - Fri Feb 24th)
Neah-Kah-Nie Sch. District: Closed. Administrators, custodians and district office staff report when it is safe to do so. More Info Here (For tomorrow - Fri Feb 24th)
Nestucca Valley School District : Closed (For tomorrow - Fri Feb 24th)
Tillamook Bay Comm. College: Closed (Effective tomorrow - Fri Feb 24th)
