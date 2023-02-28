School Closures

Tillamook Sch. Dist.: Closed

Nestucca Valley School District : Closed

Northwest Regional ESD: The Tillamook Service Center is closed. More Info Here

Tillamook Bay Comm. College: 2 Hours Late

Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist.: AM buses on snow routes. All Lincoln County schools and buses will be on a two-hour delay. More Info Here UPDATE

