Friday routes for all Recology customers have been canceled. Due to current forecast for Saturday, we will attempt to get Friday customers serviced on Monday.
If we are unable to service on Monday, we will collect extras at no charge next Friday, 2/19.
The Astoria Transfer Station is also closed. We appreciate your understanding.
We will also post this information on our website and Facebook page.
We are working on getting a message added to our phone system.
Customers should email rwoinfo@recology.com for any issue that is not urgent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.