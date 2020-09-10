Pike Fire in the Idaville area – Please see attached map. Updated map is coming. Please review numbers, not colors on this map.
Level 3 - Leave Immediately
Pike Road and Nobel Springs Road only and the area between Vaughn Creek and Murphy Creek
Level 2 – Be ready to go at a moment’s notice
The area bounded by Bewley Road to the west, Doughty Road on the south side, and Willowbrook Road on the westside extending northbound.
Level 1 – Be aware of the danger that exists
The prior area that is east of Murphy Creek and south of Pike Road to include Kilchis River Road and Alderbrook Road to the North extension of Bewley Road up to Doughty Road.
The main portion of Bay City east of Bewley Road and the area south of Alderbrook Road at Vaughn Creek and southward has been removed from all levels of alerts.
At this time, local traffic for residents only is permitted as emergency operations are still in progress. No through traffic is allowed. Please minimize all travel in the area to allow emergency responders to work. Please do not call Tillamook 911 for updates.
