The National Weather Service in Portland issued a Small Craft Advisory at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, which is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
This advisory affects coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater, Washington to Cascade Head, Oregon. There will be southerly winds, 20-25 knots (kt) with gusts 25-30 kt. The seas are predicted to be as high as a 8-10 foot building, to 12-15 feet in the outer waters, and 8-10 feet near the coastline.
This Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21-33 knots are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
This Small Craft Advisory means that waves are expected to be hazardous to small craft. Seas will be especially steep and hazardous.
