Temperatures will drop back into the upper 20s to lower 30s tonight. Any moisture on the roadways will likely freeze, creating slick spots. Highest potential will be on rural roads and other less-traveled roadways through forested areas.
In addition, scattered showers tonight into Friday morning will bring potential for minor snow accumulations. Snow level will lower tonight, with snow falling down to the lowest elevations. Snow accumulations of an inch or less are possible, though most areas will see none to a dusting of snow accumulation.
