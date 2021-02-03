Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon Department of Transportation reports a crash at 9:52 a.m. on Hwy 6, milepost 28-49, 11 miles west of Glenwood, and is closed in both directions.

A second crash has closed OR 6 (Wilson River Highway) 2 miles west of Glenwood (milepost 37). This could be a lengthy closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.

Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.

