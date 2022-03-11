* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected near beaches and headlands.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 2 PM PST Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of strong southerly winds will occur ahead of a cold front Saturday afternoon. A second wave of strong southwesterly winds will occur late Saturday night.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
