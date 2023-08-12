...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 95 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will likely remain in the 70s and 80s for afternoon highs along the immediate beaches, but highs may reach the 90s just a couple miles inland or further.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
