There will be areas of frost with low temperatures of 32-37F in the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Lower Columbia, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County, as well as areas in Washington. This will occur from 2-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct 22.
Near freezing to freezing temperatures could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Areas of frost are most likely to develop in the typically coldest valley locations across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Some of these locations include Vernonia, Sheridan, Eugene, Silverton, Sandy, Brightwood, Molalla, Colton, Sweet Home, Mill City, Harrisburg, Turner, Aumsville and Albany.
Instructions:
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.