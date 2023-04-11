WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear to briefly fall below freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35 degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun will be slower to warm up.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... CASCADE FOOTHILLS IN LANE COUNTY ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADE FOOTHILLS
Instructions:
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
