The Pike Fire in the Idaville area flared up Wednesday night, Sept. 9, with some winds, moving the to the north. The fire has grown some and the responding agencies are awaiting an official number on size, but it was 175 acres as of the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office last official report.
The sheriff’s office said we have not lost any additional structures other than a garage at last report. The weather is supposed to be cooler Thursday, Sept. 10, which will give crews some relief. Winds are calm, but expected to increase easterly from 4 to 8 mph, and then reduce again later in the evening.
The wind is likely to become onshore Friday, Sept. 11. The evacuation zones have not changed. The sheriff’s office has received information some people have returned to the evacuation zone.
Please do not return to the evacuation zone until it is cleared. If the fire shifts, emergency agencies will not be able to go home to home or alert the area to inform you of the danger. Currently they are swapping crews out, and releasing all fire districts other than Tillamook Fire District and ODF crews.
Wilson River Fire / HWY 6 – The fire on MP 7 on HWY 6 was caused by trees falling into the BPA transmission lines. The fire was contained to an approximately a quarter acre and crews are mopping it up. Lines were not interrupted.
Long Prairie Road Fire – The fire was an accidental fire due to debris being piled on an old slash burn pile. When it was pulled apart, it was found to be smoldering in the center. It did not escape the pile.
Two Nestucca Rural Fire Units and one Nehalem Unit are still providing mutual aid to the Echo Mountain Fire in Otis / Lincoln City area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.