* WHAT...Areas of dense fog. Visibility 1 to 2 miles, but areas of below one quarter of a mile at times in dense fog.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST
Instructions:
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
