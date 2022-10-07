* WHAT...Areas of visibility one quater miles or less in dense fog below 1500 feet.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY
Instructions:
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
