U.S. 101 is closed in both directions two miles south of Rockaway Beach following a crash that has resulted in major injuries and a fatality. The road will likely be closed for several hours for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.
There is no easy detour around the crash. Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
