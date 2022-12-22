Coast DMV Offices closed
- Astoria
- Tillamook
- Lincoln City
- Newport
All State of Oregon offices closed through noon Friday in:
- Clatsop
- Lincoln
- Tillamook
- Lane Counties
More information on state office closures: https://oregon.gov/das/.
Freezing rain. High 33F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Freezing rain early...changing to rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 2:08 pm
