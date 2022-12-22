Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Coast DMV Offices closed

  • Astoria
  • Tillamook
  • Lincoln City
  • Newport

All State of Oregon offices closed through noon Friday in:

  • Clatsop
  • Lincoln
  • Tillamook
  • Lane Counties

  More information on state office closures: https://oregon.gov/das/.

