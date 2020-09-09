The Tillamook, Clatsop and Santiam state forests are closed to all public entry and use effective immediately, as are scattered state forestlands in Polk, Lincoln and Benton counties. Anyone currently in these areas needs to leave right away.
This is necessary due to the current extreme fire conditions that are endangering life, forest resources, and property as well as very limited fire and emergency response resources.
The Santiam State Forest is closed until further notice. Other closures will last until at least Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11 p.m.
