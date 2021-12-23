* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations ranging from a dusting to 6 inches possible. There could be locally higher amounts, particularly just a few hundred feet above the ocean.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From late Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly along US101.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
