* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 6 to 12 inches above 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on exposed ridges.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight PST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through the Coast Range. Highways 26 and 6 will be impacted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations will tend highest on the summits and east slopes of the Coast Range. Precipitation may start off as rain below 1500 feet, but snow levels will lower to 500 feet or lower as precipitation increases overnight. Snow levels will remain below 1000 feet through much of Thursday along the east slopes of the Coast Range. Snow levels will tend higher on the western slopes of the Coast Range.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
