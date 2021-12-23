* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 1500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches above 1500 feet. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible.
* WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1
