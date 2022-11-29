* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2000 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches below 2000 feet and 5 to 9 inches at 2000 feet and above.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.