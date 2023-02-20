* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
