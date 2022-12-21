* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing Friday night.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
