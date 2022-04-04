The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Clatsop County in northwestern Oregon... North central Tillamook County in northwestern Oregon...
* Until 345 PM PDT.
* At 325 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Manzanita, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include... Hamlet, Salmonberry and Sunset Summit.
* AFFECTED AREAS: CLATSOP, OR ... TILLAMOOK, OR
Instructions:
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
