Windy and extremely dry conditions continue through the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the North Oregon Coast Range. Dry and unstable conditions are possible Thursday, Sept. 10.
Northeast 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest winds along exposed ridges. Winds will decrease tonight to around 10 mph with gusts between 15 and 20 mph.
* Relative Humidity as low 8 to 15 percent early Wednesday evening, Sept. 10, increasing to 25 to 35 percent by early Thursday morning.
Conditions favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Instructions:
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
