Weather will be warm and dry for the next three days from afternoon to evening on the north Oregon coast, north Oregon coast range, central Oregon coast, south Washington coast and West Willapa Hills in Washington.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, northeast winds will be 10-15 mph, with light and variable winds on Sunday, Aug. 16. Minimum humidity will be between 20 and 25 percent, with higher humidity in valleys closer to the coast. Poor to fair overnight recoveries are expected on the mid slopes Saturday night.
Temperatures will be between 85 to 95 and closer to 100 near the Willamette Valley.
Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
