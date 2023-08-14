The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 601 North Oregon Coast and Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 664 South Washington Coast and West Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills.
* WINDS...North to northeast 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* INSTABILITY...High haines (values of 5 to 6) indicate unstable air mass, such that strong vertical motion could promote plume dominated fire growth, with enhanced burning on any new fire starts.
* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST AND WEST WILLAPA HILLS ... EAST WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.