The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT Friday.
* Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range...Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range...Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley... Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills...Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills...Fire Weather Zone 608 below 3500 feet Willamette National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 612 Central Oregon Coast.
* Winds...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. However, East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph can be expected near the west end of the Columbia River Gorge in Fire Zones 604 and 605.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.
* Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE ... EAST SLOPES OF THE CENTRAL OREGON COAST RANGE ... WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... NORTH OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... CENTRAL OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... WILLAMETTE NATIONAL FOREST ... CENTRAL OREGON COASTAL STRIP
Instructions:
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
