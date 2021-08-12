The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for significantly unstable conditions, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Friday.
* Affected Area...In Oregon Above 2500 feet...Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.
* Temperatures...85-100 degrees.
* Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible under potential plume dominated behavior. Pyro-cumulus activity is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High Level Haines values will be 4 and 5, however, the deep surface mixing and instability is resulting in stability component values of 3.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE
Instructions:
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
