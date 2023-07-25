Non-injury Motor vehicle accident Hwy 26 MP 21.5, near Elderberry Inn. However highway blocked in both directions for truck and trailer flipped on side. Expected to clear and traffic to start moving once equipment arrives on scene and is able to clear the highway.
Check Tripcheck.com for further information, or call 511. Or you can use mapping applications to search for alternate route.
Instructions:
