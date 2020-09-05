..HOT, DRY, AND WINDY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EVENING... .Hot, dry and strong easterly winds are expected starting Monday afternoon, peak overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, then slowly ease through Tuesday evening.
These winds have the potential to reach historic speeds for early to mid September. Winds likely to initially reach speeds greater than 15 mph in Fire Weather Zones 605, 607 and 660 but will quickly increase in all other zones late Monday. Relative humidities are expected to reach critical levels overnight and Tuesday with the influx of dry air.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 601...612 AND 664... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Monday to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.
* Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 601 North Oregon Coast, and Fire Weather Zone 612 Central Oregon Coast. In Washington...Fire Weather Zone 664 South Washington Coast, and West Willapa Hills.
* Winds...East 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.
* Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COASTAL STRIP ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST AND WEST WILLAPA HILLS ... NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.