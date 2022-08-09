The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* THUNDERSTORMS...3 (A chance of thunderstorms).
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty erratic wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible with and near the strongest storms.
* IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE ... WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... NORTH OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... CENTRAL OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS
Instructions:
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
