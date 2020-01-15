* WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected near beaches and headlands.
* WHERE...The beaches and headlands of the north Oregon coast.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PST this evening. The strongest winds will likely occur during the mid afternoon to early evening hours.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Isolated tree damage and power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
